Today, a very special episode of Transformers: Rescue Bots has aired on Discovery Family! Titled "The Need for Speed", this episode is extra special for a number of reasons.
First, it being the 98th episode places it equal to the number of episodes that the G1 cartoon had, meaning it will officially overtake the G1 cartoon as the longest-running Transformers cartoon of all time with next week's episode!
Secondly, this episode breaks the long-running rule of having no Cybertronian antagonists, which has been in place since the very first episode. Today, the Rescue Bots take on an actual Cybertronian criminal!
And finally, this episode is another crossover with a very special guest star in the form of another Autobot who makes his first appearance ever on this show! Who is this Autobot? Well, he's an acquaintance and teammate of Bumblebee, he's really obnoxious, and fast enough to give Blurr a run for his money! To find out who he is, let's roll to the rescue!
Episode 98 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Rescue-Bots-Season-4/Episode-20