Print view

-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself! (This message will self destruct once logged in. :) Transformers: Rescue Bots episode 98 - "The Need for Speed" This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."

Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Transformers: Rescue Bots episode 98 - "The Need for Speed" by Sabrblade » Sat Sep 10, 2016 8:53 pm



First, it being the 98th episode places it equal to the number of episodes that the G1 cartoon had, meaning it will officially overtake the G1 cartoon as the longest-running Transformers cartoon of all time with next week's episode!



Secondly, this episode breaks the long-running rule of having no Cybertronian antagonists, which has been in place since the very first episode. Today, the Rescue Bots take on an actual Cybertronian criminal!



And finally, this episode is another crossover with a very special guest star in the form of another Autobot who makes his first appearance ever on this show! Who is this Autobot? Well, he's an acquaintance and teammate of Bumblebee, he's really obnoxious, and fast enough to give Blurr a run for his money! To find out who he is, let's roll to the rescue!



Episode 98 -->



Today, a very special episode of Transformers: Rescue Bots has aired on Discovery Family! Titled "The Need for Speed", this episode is extra special for a number of reasons.First, it being the 98th episode places it equal to the number of episodes that the G1 cartoon had, meaning it will officially overtake the G1 cartoon as the longest-running Transformers cartoon of all time with next week's episode!Secondly, this episode breaks the long-running rule of having no Cybertronian antagonists, which has been in place since the very first episode. Today, the Rescue Bots take on an actual Cybertronian criminal!And finally, this episode is another crossover with a very special guest star in the form of another Autobot who makes his first appearance ever on this show! Who is this Autobot? Well, he's an acquaintance and teammate of Bumblebee, he's really obnoxious, and fast enough to give Blurr a run for his money! To find out who he is, let's roll to the rescue!Episode 98 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Rescue-Bots-Season-4/Episode-20 "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

Sabrblade Site Admin Posts: 8510 Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State Top Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Transformers News Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource Transformers News News & Rumors Transformers - Toy Discussion Transformers - Sales & Trading Forum Transformers - Cartoon Discussion Transformers - General Discussion Transformers - Comic & Book Discussion Transformers - Movie Discussion Transformers - Video Game Discussion Open Forum Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest