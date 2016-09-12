by Sabrblade » Mon Sep 12, 2016 1:33 pm
Transformers: Robots in Disguise is back with all new episodes now airing on Teletoon in Canada! Though it was originally believed that season 2 would have just 13 episodes and the next bunch would be season 3, it's looking more like these new episodes might instead just be the rest of season 2, as the first of these new episodes, "History Lessons", feels more like an ordinary event following on from the previous episode instead of the opener of a new season.
"History Lessons" aired this past Saturday and has made its way online, so anyone interested in checking it out ahead of time may do so. Other episodes to come (with Canadian airdates) are "Strongarm's Big Score" on September 17, 2016, "Pretzel Logic" on September 24, 2016, and "Mighty Big Trouble" on October 1, 2016. American Cartoon Network airdates for these episodes are still unknown.
