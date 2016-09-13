by Sabrblade » Tue Sep 13, 2016 5:55 pm





Read the story here --> The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its website's Prose Fiction section yet another new installment of the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled " Identity Politics ", this story takes a look at Scorponok, a lowly Predacon just living to get by in the world, who gets involved in some shady business with the Darksyders, a group of Predacon criminals led by a most 'excellent' fellow, yeeessss...Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with illustrations by Tomoya Hosono and colors by Winston Bolen.Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/identity_politics-v2.0.pdf