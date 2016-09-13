by Sabrblade » Tue Sep 13, 2016 5:55 pm
The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its website's Prose Fiction
section yet another new installment of the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled "Identity Politics
", this story takes a look at Scorponok, a lowly Predacon just living to get by in the world, who gets involved in some shady business with the Darksyders, a group of Predacon criminals led by a most 'excellent' fellow, yeeessss...
Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with illustrations by Tomoya Hosono and colors by Winston Bolen.
The rollercoaster ride continues! Identity Politics, the seventh tale from the Beast Wars: Uprising universe is now online. Long before the Grand Uprising, Scorponok is a humble Predacon data analyst, trying his best to scrape by in a world where the strong devour the weak. His life is turned upside down when he falls under the sway of a charismatic and ambitious would-be crime boss, yessss.
Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/identity_politics-v2.0.pdf
