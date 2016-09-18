Print view

Episode 99 -->



The 99th episode of Transformers: Rescue Bots has aired on Discovery Family. With this episode, Rescue Bots has officially dethroned the G1 cartoon as the longest-running Transformers cartoon in history. In this episode, titled "Cody's 11", the team must undergo a clandestine spy mission to recover some extremely powerful technology, as well as a large sum of raw unstable energon, that had all fallen into the treacherous hands of the nigh-untouchable Madeline Pynch, who has been plotting a longterm master plan ever since she double-crossed Dr. Morocco back in the season 2 finale. Can the team infiltrate Pynch's mainland compound, steal back their tech and energon, and take down the boss lady once and for all? To find out, let's roll to the rescue!Episode 99 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Rescue-Bots-Season-4/Episode-21 "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

