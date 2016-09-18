by Sabrblade » Sun Sep 18, 2016 1:11 am
The 99th episode of Transformers: Rescue Bots has aired on Discovery Family. With this episode, Rescue Bots has officially dethroned the G1 cartoon as the longest-running Transformers cartoon in history. In this episode, titled "Cody's 11", the team must undergo a clandestine spy mission to recover some extremely powerful technology, as well as a large sum of raw unstable energon, that had all fallen into the treacherous hands of the nigh-untouchable Madeline Pynch, who has been plotting a longterm master plan ever since she double-crossed Dr. Morocco back in the season 2 finale. Can the team infiltrate Pynch's mainland compound, steal back their tech and energon, and take down the boss lady once and for all? To find out, let's roll to the rescue!
Episode 99 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Rescue-Bots-Season-4/Episode-21
