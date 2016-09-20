by Sabrblade » Tue Sep 20, 2016 11:38 am





Remember, to watch this show, U.S. viewers can only watch it on Go90, while only international viewers outside the U.S. can watch it on YouTube.







Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 8 "Destruction's Dawn"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -

NOTE: THIS YOUTUBE VIDEO DOES NOT WORK IN THE U.S.

U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_45cf3abc23d847e09fee259362d51692 International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB2a2aod714 NOTE: THIS YOUTUBE VIDEO DOESWORK IN THE U.S.



For any episode you might have missed, all previous episodes can be watched via the links found below:





Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Optimus Prime

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4i9u_HALwQ





Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Victorion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAIbv090O80





Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Starscream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLo8mWubeZA





Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Windblade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnGZ0BIoPOg





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 1 "The Fall"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 2 "The Council"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 3 "The Duel"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 4 "Unforgotten"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 5 "Homecoming"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 6 "A War of Giants"

U.S. viewers -

International viewers -





Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 7 "Darkest Hour"

U.S. viewers -

