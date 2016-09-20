Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource
Transformers: Combiners Wars episode 8: "Destruction's Dawn"

Postby Sabrblade » Tue Sep 20, 2016 11:38 am

Today, the eighth and final episode of Machinima's new Transformers: Combiner Wars mini-webcartoon has aired on Go90 (for U.S. viewers) and on YouTube (for non-U.S. viewers). Titled "Destruction's Dawn", it's the last showdown against Starscream empowered by the Enigma of Combination. Who will survive this madness?

Remember, to watch this show, U.S. viewers can only watch it on Go90, while only international viewers outside the U.S. can watch it on YouTube.

Image

Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 8 "Destruction's Dawn"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_45cf3abc23d847e09fee259362d51692
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB2a2aod714
NOTE: THIS YOUTUBE VIDEO DOES NOT WORK IN THE U.S.


For any episode you might have missed, all previous episodes can be watched via the links found below:


Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Optimus Prime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4i9u_HALwQ


Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Victorion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAIbv090O80


Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Starscream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLo8mWubeZA


Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Windblade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnGZ0BIoPOg


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 1 "The Fall"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_0a41e9fb10434ab4a483fc2c60e07885
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YHxMeGDdqs


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 2 "The Council"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_e80879ee86ff49d4b169fba67d53e1c7
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AquvnEPKu3A


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 3 "The Duel"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_3284b04d4fb74ea584af0b9dece19200
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNyhC-cDTE4


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 4 "Unforgotten"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_5c5908e732944a2ba306b4fa92e878d7
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wj2FAbYaYs


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 5 "Homecoming"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_76d339377a884aab97be734ad7cb9343
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw9OvZtV5Q0


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 6 "A War of Giants"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_996b5915acc646f1af528e1d5c609e7a
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khicl3E4bNY


Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 7 "Darkest Hour"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_92b2644504054b28a8b694748ea11c87
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZOKHT1t0U
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
