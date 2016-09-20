Remember, to watch this show, U.S. viewers can only watch it on Go90, while only international viewers outside the U.S. can watch it on YouTube.
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 8 "Destruction's Dawn"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_45cf3abc23d847e09fee259362d51692
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB2a2aod714
NOTE: THIS YOUTUBE VIDEO DOES NOT WORK IN THE U.S.
For any episode you might have missed, all previous episodes can be watched via the links found below:
Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Optimus Prime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4i9u_HALwQ
Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Victorion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAIbv090O80
Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Starscream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLo8mWubeZA
Prelude to Transformers: Combiner Wars - Windblade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnGZ0BIoPOg
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 1 "The Fall"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_0a41e9fb10434ab4a483fc2c60e07885
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YHxMeGDdqs
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 2 "The Council"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_e80879ee86ff49d4b169fba67d53e1c7
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AquvnEPKu3A
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 3 "The Duel"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_3284b04d4fb74ea584af0b9dece19200
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNyhC-cDTE4
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 4 "Unforgotten"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_5c5908e732944a2ba306b4fa92e878d7
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wj2FAbYaYs
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 5 "Homecoming"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_76d339377a884aab97be734ad7cb9343
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw9OvZtV5Q0
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 6 "A War of Giants"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_996b5915acc646f1af528e1d5c609e7a
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khicl3E4bNY
Transformers: Combiner Wars - Episode 7 "Darkest Hour"
U.S. viewers - https://www.go90.com/profiles/va_92b2644504054b28a8b694748ea11c87
International viewers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZZOKHT1t0U
