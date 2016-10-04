Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource
Print view
Board index Transformers News
Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself!
-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community
(This message will self destruct once logged in.  :)

Final TFSS 4.0/5.0 TCC prose story - "Lively Pursuit"

This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."
Post a reply

Final TFSS 4.0/5.0 TCC prose story - "Lively Pursuit"

Postby Sabrblade » Tue Oct 04, 2016 10:05 pm

The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its website's Prose Fiction section with the fifth and final text story set in the "Of Masters and Mayhem" universe and featuring the characters of the 4.0 and 5.0 Transformers Figure Subscription Services. After leading up to this with four other prose stories, the Wreckers had finally created their superweapon, the combiner called Wreckage, that Impactor needed to take on Thunder Mayhem, only to loose it when two of their ranks needed to form the combiner lost their lives. Now, a distress signal from Cybertron has reached them out in space, and now the Wreckers must return to their destroyed home to seek out the one who contacted them.

Titled "Lively Pursuit", this story is Part 2 of the previous "Foundation and Wreckage" two-parter that was titled "Deadly Aim". Written by Jesse Wittenrich, with illustrations by AK Cyrway and colors by Erika L. Galán.

Image


Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/bluestreak.pdf
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"

“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
User avatar
Sabrblade
Site Admin
 
Posts: 8510
Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm
Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State
Top
Post a reply

Return to Transformers News

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 4 guests