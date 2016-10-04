by Sabrblade » Tue Oct 04, 2016 10:05 pm

Read the story here --> The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its website's Prose Fiction section with the fifth and final text story set in the "Of Masters and Mayhem" universe and featuring the characters of the 4.0 and 5.0 Transformers Figure Subscription Services. After leading up to this with four stories , the Wreckers had finally created their superweapon, the combiner called Wreckage, that Impactor needed to take on Thunder Mayhem, only to loose it when two of their ranks needed to form the combiner lost their lives. Now, a distress signal from Cybertron has reached them out in space, and now the Wreckers must return to their destroyed home to seek out the one who contacted them.Titled " Lively Pursuit ", this story is Part 2 of the previous "Foundation and Wreckage" two-parter that was titled "Deadly Aim". Written by Jesse Wittenrich, with illustrations by AK Cyrway and colors by Erika L. Galán.Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/bluestreak.pdf