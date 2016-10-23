by Sabrblade » Sun Oct 23, 2016 8:39 pm
Yesterday, the 103rd and 104th episodes of Transformers: Rescue Bots aired on Discovery Family. Titled "Upgrades" and "Transformations", respectively, these two episodes serve as the season 4 finale. As of this typing, there is no word on whether or not there will be a fifth season, so it remains to be seen if this is or isn't to be the series finale.
In these episodes, the rescue team has received new assignments from Optimus Prime, splitting them up across the globe in three different locations. The timing of these new missions couldn't be worse, as the computer-generated Dr. Morocco virus has resurfaced for a final showdown with our heroes. With Morocco equipped with new machines and machinations at his disposal, this could prove to be the team's greatest battle yet. Will Morocco finally triumph and prove his superiority? Who will be the victor of this final conflict? To find out, let's roll to the rescue!
Episode 103 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Rescue-Bots-Season-4/Episode-25
Episode 104 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4yog4u
