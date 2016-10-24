by Sabrblade » Mon Oct 24, 2016 4:47 pm
After a hiatus of five months, new episodes of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon returned to Cartoon Network in the U.S. this past Saturday with episode 40. Having aired previously in Canada, this episode is the start of a six-episode special TV event meant to promote the Fall 2016 Robots in Disguise toys, specifically the Mini-Con Weaponizers, the Power Surge toys, and the second run of "Clash of the Transformers" Toys'R'Us exclusives. As such, these six episodes constitute a mini-series story arc that could technically be considered an extension of season 2, or a "season 2.5" if you will.
Anyway, this episode, titled "History Lessons", follows on from the two-part season 2 finale. Now that Decepticon Island is no longer a threat, Bumblebee has taken to giving his team a grand tour of Planet Earth, with this episode focusing on the latest stop in this tour: The ruined Autobot base from Transformers: Prime! While visiting this historical Autobot location, he and his team run into trouble with a new Decepticon enemy working his own agenda. Who is this stranger and what does he want with the wrecked Autobot base? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 40 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4yolh4
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis