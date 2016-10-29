by Sabrblade » Sat Oct 29, 2016 4:45 pm
Today, the 41st episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Strongarm's Big Score", this episode is the second of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc. In this episode, Strongarm aims to prove her competence to Fixit on a special mission to a very important site in Autobot history. But whilst on this mission, Strongarm has a run in with yet another dangerous Decepticon/Mini-Con duo. What are these two after and can Strongarm stop them by herself? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 41 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4tpcva
