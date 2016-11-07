Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource
Robots in Disguise (2015) episode 42 - "Pretzel Logic"

Postby Sabrblade » Mon Nov 07, 2016 9:21 am

This past Saturday, the 42nd episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Pretzel Logic", this episode is the third of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc. In this episode, the Autobots have split up to check out every possible location on Earth where the Scavengers (the new Decepticons) might go to search for any more Cybertronian relics hidden on Earth that weren't found during the Transformers: Prime cartoon. During his mission, Grimlock visits a mountain monastery where he meets a new ally in the kindly monk Brother Gunter, who helps Grimlock to better master the virtue of patience. All the while, yet another Decepticon/Mini-Con Scavenger duo arrive to stir up trouble. Can Grimlock protect the monastery and stop the new troublemakers by himself? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!

Episode 42 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-3/Episode-3

Image
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"

“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
