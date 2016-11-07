by Sabrblade » Mon Nov 07, 2016 9:21 am





This past Saturday, the 42nd episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Pretzel Logic", this episode is the third of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc. In this episode, the Autobots have split up to check out every possible location on Earth where the Scavengers (the new Decepticons) might go to search for any more Cybertronian relics hidden on Earth that weren't found during the Transformers: Prime cartoon. During his mission, Grimlock visits a mountain monastery where he meets a new ally in the kindly monk Brother Gunter, who helps Grimlock to better master the virtue of patience. All the while, yet another Decepticon/Mini-Con Scavenger duo arrive to stir up trouble. Can Grimlock protect the monastery and stop the new troublemakers by himself? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 42 --> http://kisscartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-3/Episode-3