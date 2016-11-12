by Sabrblade » Sat Nov 12, 2016 5:12 pm
Today, the 43rd episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Mighty Big Trouble", this episode is the fourth of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc, and is Part 1 of the story arc's three-part conclusion. After the Bee Team's past three encounters with the Scavengers and their special Mini-Cons, the stakes get raised even further as a third party enters the scene with a new agenda of its own. All this time, things have been building up to this main event, and now things are about to go down and get real. To find out what happens, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 43 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4vw8o0
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis