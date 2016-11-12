by Sabrblade » Sat Nov 12, 2016 5:12 pm





Episode 43 -->



Today, the 43rd episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Mighty Big Trouble", this episode is the fourth of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc, and is Part 1 of the story arc's three-part conclusion. After the Bee Team's past three encounters with the Scavengers and their special Mini-Cons, the stakes get raised even further as a third party enters the scene with a new agenda of its own. All this time, things have been building up to this main event, and now things are about to go down and get real. To find out what happens, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 43 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4vw8o0