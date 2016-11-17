Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop. Art by Robby Musso and Christopher Colgin. With Jesse Wittenrich
New TCC Beast Wars: Uprising text story: "Not All Megatrons"
The Transformers Collectors Club has just updated its Prose Fiction section with the latest addition to the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled "Not All Megatrons", this story is Part 1 of the four-part Beast Wars: Uprising finale. Yes, that's right. We have come to reach the final chapters of the Beast Wars: Uprising universe to see release by Fun Publications. In this story, the Predacon criminal Megatron is back and ready to take on the world. Not content with merely ruling Cybertron's underworld, he aims to make a name for himself with a much more grandiose plan that, amid the chaos of the Grand Uprising, will determine the fate of all Maximals and Predacons alike.
Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop. Art by Robby Musso and Christopher Colgin. With Jesse Wittenrich
Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/BWU-Finale-Part-1-of-4-Not-All-Megatrons.pdf
