Today, the 44th episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Mini-Con Madness", this episode is the fifth of a six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc, and is Part 2 of the story arc's three-part conclusion. Last time, a whole lot of things went down as the Scavengers found the Dark Star Saber, only for it to be seized by the timely arrival of a new player, Starscream, who had come to Earth seeking the Scavengers' seven special Mini-Cons. But, as those Mini-Cons had already abandoned the Scavengers, Starscream's mercenaries tracked them to the Autobots' scrapyard base, where the mercs instead captured Fixit, Slipstream, and Jetstorm by mistake. Learning of Bumblebee's presence on Earth, Starscream ordered Bee to surrender himself to save the three captured Mini-Cons. And then, right after Bee was taken, the Autobots were joined by the long-awaited return of Optimus Prime. Can they save Bumblebee and Mini-Cons from Starscream? And what of the other seven special Mini-Cons, or the Scavengers? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 44 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4wpctx "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



