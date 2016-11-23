by Sabrblade » Wed Nov 23, 2016 11:55 pm





Read the story here --> The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its website's Prose Fiction section with the third installment of the four-part "Spatiotemporal Challengers" prose storyline. Titled " Journey's Eve ", and written by Andrew Hall with additional art and colors by Jim Sorenson and Jesse Wittenrich, this storyline ties into several continuities, as the protagonists are a team of Transformer-bodied Guardians and Renegades from the GoBots universe, having crossed over into the Classics universe, but with this story set at a point after Classic Earth got displaced into the Shattered Glass universe in the BotCon 2012 "Invasion" comic's events. So we have Transformer-bodied GoBots on Classics Earth in the SG universe. And now, the GoBots are seeking help from the Classics Autobots in order to try to save the GoBots universe from some unseen force that threatens to destroy the GoBots universe.What's more is that this particular chapter features an additional, promotional call to action for YOU, the readers, to help determine the fates of five GoBots via a modern day, Twitter -based equivalent of the old S.T.A.R.S. promotional campaign from the 1980s. Additional information on how YOU may participate can be found on the last page of the story.Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/journeys_eve.pdf