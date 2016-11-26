Episode 45 --> http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4xmxd1
Robots in Disguise 2015 ep 45 - "Worthy" (Season 2.5 finale)
Today, the 45th episode of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Worthy", this episode is the finale of the six-episode "season 2.5" mini-series story arc, being Part 3 of the story arc's three-part conclusion. After the past five episodes explored the old Nevada Autobot base from Transformers: Prime, the very first Autobot Earth base in Mount St. Hilary, and other places with the Scavengers and their special Mini-Cons, it all comes down to this final confrontation between the Autobots and Starscream, who aims to acquire all seven Mini-Cons and achieve a form of ultimate power. Can the combined forces of the Bee Team and Optimus Prime defeat him once and for all? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
