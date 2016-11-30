And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.
Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left).
Grand Galvatron comic --> http://imgur.com/a/4S1wc
Second Story: Lynxmaster Chapter --> http://imgur.com/a/Mf8v2
Third Story: Megatronia Chapter --> http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9
4th Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part One --> http://imgur.com/a/tm4Gn
Final Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part Two --> http://imgur.com/a/N3swA
