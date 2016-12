Print view

-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself! (This message will self destruct once logged in. :) All 5 Unite Warriors online comics translated into English This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."

Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 All 5 Unite Warriors online comics translated into English by Sabrblade » Wed Nov 30, 2016 1:28 pm



And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.



Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left).



Grand Galvatron comic -->













Second Story: Lynxmaster Chapter -->



















Third Story: Megatronia Chapter -->





















4th Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part One -->





















Final Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part Two -->

















--> http://imgur.com/a/4S1wc --> http://imgur.com/a/Mf8v2 --> http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9 --> http://imgur.com/a/tm4Gn --> http://imgur.com/a/N3swA Throughout last year and this year, TakaraTomy has been releasing the Generations Combiner Wars toys in Japan in their own Japanese line called Unite Warriors. For some of the Unite Warriors releases, an additional Japanese comic was presented online to accompany these releases. Written and drawn by Hayato Sakamoto, these five comics were set in the Japanese Generation 1 cartoon continuity in the year 2021, set after The Headmasters and Masterforce cartoons, but four years before the Victory cartoon.And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left). "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

Sabrblade Site Admin Posts: 8510 Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State Top Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Transformers News Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource Transformers News News & Rumors Transformers - Toy Discussion Transformers - Sales & Trading Forum Transformers - Cartoon Discussion Transformers - General Discussion Transformers - Comic & Book Discussion Transformers - Movie Discussion Transformers - Video Game Discussion Open Forum Who is online Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 0 guests