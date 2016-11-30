Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource
All 5 Unite Warriors online comics translated into English

Postby Sabrblade » Wed Nov 30, 2016 1:28 pm

Throughout last year and this year, TakaraTomy has been releasing the Generations Combiner Wars toys in Japan in their own Japanese line called Unite Warriors. For some of the Unite Warriors releases, an additional Japanese comic was presented online to accompany these releases. Written and drawn by Hayato Sakamoto, these five comics were set in the Japanese Generation 1 cartoon continuity in the year 2021, set after The Headmasters and Masterforce cartoons, but four years before the Victory cartoon.

And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.

Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left).

Grand Galvatron comic --> http://imgur.com/a/4S1wc
Image
Image
Image
Image


Second Story: Lynxmaster Chapter --> http://imgur.com/a/Mf8v2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image


Third Story: Megatronia Chapter --> http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image


4th Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part One --> http://imgur.com/a/tm4Gn
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image


Final Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part Two --> http://imgur.com/a/N3swA
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"

“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
