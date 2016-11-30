by Sabrblade » Wed Nov 30, 2016 1:28 pm





And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.



Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left).



Grand Galvatron comic -->













Second Story: Lynxmaster Chapter -->



















Third Story: Megatronia Chapter -->





















4th Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part One -->





















Final Story: Baldigus Chapter, Part Two -->

















--> http://imgur.com/a/4S1wc --> http://imgur.com/a/Mf8v2 --> http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9 --> http://imgur.com/a/tm4Gn --> http://imgur.com/a/N3swA Throughout last year and this year, TakaraTomy has been releasing the Generations Combiner Wars toys in Japan in their own Japanese line called Unite Warriors. For some of the Unite Warriors releases, an additional Japanese comic was presented online to accompany these releases. Written and drawn by Hayato Sakamoto, these five comics were set in the Japanese Generation 1 cartoon continuity in the year 2021, set after The Headmasters and Masterforce cartoons, but four years before the Victory cartoon.And now, thanks to fan translators Sanchimaru and Jalaguy, we now have full English translations of all five Unite Warriors online comics. It should be noted that these translations opted for using the English character names and terminologies instead of the original Japanese ones, so characters like Convoy Grand Prime, Lynxmaster, Baldigus, etc. are named "Optimus Maximus", "Sky Reign", "Ruination", etc. In some cases, this is fine. But in other cases, it's a little odd since the original Japanese Car Robots cartoon is part of this Japanese G1 timeline while the English dub Robots in Disguise (2001) cartoon is not. Or how when Grand Scourge and Black Convoy appear together and Black Convoy is named "Scourge" in this translation, making there be two different evil Optimus Primes with very similar names in this translation.Regardless, below are all five of the Unite Warriors comics in order and in English (remember, they read right-to-left).