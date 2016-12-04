RID 2015 eps 43-45 to re-air as a 1-hour CN movie on Dec. 16

by Sabrblade » Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:47 am
Transformers Family
has posted a new trailer on YouTube announcing that the recently-aired final three episodes of Season 2.5 (episodes 43, 44, and 45) of the 2015 Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon will have a special combined re-airing on Cartoon Network in the U.S. as a one-hour television movie event. The movie will air on Friday, December 16, 2016 at 6:00am. The episodes that constitute this movie are a three-part epic in which the Decepticon Starscream makes his long-awaited return to claim the seven Weaponizer Mini-Cons for himself, from which he can attain ultimate power. Optimus Prime also returns to aid the Bee Team in their ultimate showdown against Starscream. The fate of two worlds hangs in the balance! Don't miss it!
