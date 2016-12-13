Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with art by Josh Burcham and Christopher "IKY" Colgin.
Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast-Wars-Uprising-Cultural-Appropriation.pdf
New TCC Beast Wars: Uprising story: "Cultural Appropriation"
New TCC Beast Wars: Uprising story: "Cultural Appropriation"
The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its Prose Fiction section with the latest addition to the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled "Cultural Appropriation", this story is Part 2 of the four-part Beast Wars: Uprising finale. Set about a year after Megatron initiated the Beast Upgrade, this story sees five misfit Cybertronians (two Maximal ex-cops, a Micromaster, a Predacon fugitive, and "X") brought together from multiple sides of the Grand Uprising (the MSCF, the Builders, and the Resistance) by an ancient higher power that tasks them with the mission of saving Cybertron from a mysterious evil the likes of which none of them have ever seen or imagined.
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
