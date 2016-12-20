Written by David Bishop and Jim Sorenson, with art by Matt Frank, Gonçalo Lopez, & Josh Burcham.
Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20-%20Safe%20Spaces.pdf
|
Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself!
-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community
(This message will self destruct once logged in. :)
New TCC Beast Wars: Uprising prose story - "Safe Spaces"
This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."
1 post • Page 1 of 1
New TCC Beast Wars: Uprising prose story - "Safe Spaces"
The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its Prose Fiction section with the latest addition to the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled "Safe Spaces", this story is Part 3 of the four-part Beast Wars: Uprising finale, and stars the young Maximal leader Cheetor (the "First Resistor") and the imposing Predacon elder Preditron (the patriarch of his race). Awhile back, Cheetor and Preditron were freed from their imprisonment within Fortress Maximus, and have served together with the Resistance ever since. However, these two symbols of propaganda soon find that all is not what it seems for one of their routine missions deep within Resistance territory, where something malevolent is afoot. Also, Ser-Ket is back, whom we haven't seen since the second Beast Wars: Uprising prose story, "Head Games".
Written by David Bishop and Jim Sorenson, with art by Matt Frank, Gonçalo Lopez, & Josh Burcham.
Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20-%20Safe%20Spaces.pdf
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
1 post • Page 1 of 1
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Yahoo [Bot] and 0 guests
|