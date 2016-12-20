by Sabrblade » Tue Dec 20, 2016 4:46 pm





The Transformers Collectors Club has updated its Prose Fiction section with the latest addition to the Beast Wars: Uprising storyline. Titled " Safe Spaces ", this story is Part 3 of the four-part Beast Wars: Uprising finale, and stars the young Maximal leader Cheetor (the "First Resistor") and the imposing Predacon elder Preditron (the patriarch of his race). Awhile back, Cheetor and Preditron were freed from their imprisonment within Fortress Maximus, and have served together with the Resistance ever since. However, these two symbols of propaganda soon find that all is not what it seems for one of their routine missions deep within Resistance territory, where something malevolent is afoot. Also, Ser-Ket is back, whom we haven't seen since the second Beast Wars: Uprising prose story, " Head Games ".Written by David Bishop and Jim Sorenson, with art by Matt Frank, Gonçalo Lopez, & Josh Burcham.Read the story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20-%20Safe%20Spaces.pdf