by Sabrblade » Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:09 pm

Read this epic final story here --> As the Transformers Collectors Club run by Fun Publications comes ever close to the end of its existence (this Saturday), it has endeavored to update its website's Prose Fiction section with the FINALprose story, which is also to be one of the very last Transformers prose stories published by the Club in its current state. Titled " Derailment ", this final story spans a whopping 179 pages, making it more like five-chapterin digital form, and features a cast of over 200 characters!After the events of the previous story, Cybertron has now firmly entered the Vehicon Apocalypse as a widespread plague has been unleashed upon the populace, mutating every Maximal and Predacon in sight into theflavor of mindless Vehicon drones. Things have never been more dire for the Resistance as Lio Convoy struggles to continue the Grand Uprising against the Builders. The fate of Cybertron is at stake as all sides of the conflict (Lio Convoy and the Resistance, the Builders, the Ex-Bots, Megatron and the Darksyders, Galvatron, Galva Convoy, Lord Imperious Delirious, and more) come into play for this epic conclusion of thesaga!Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, edited by Jesse Wittenrich, and copy edited by Louis Sun, with the cover art by Christopher "IKY" Colgin, and interior art by Guido Guidi, Jesse Wittenrich, Christopher Colgin, Josh Burcham, Matt Frank, and Goncalo Lopes.Read this epic final story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20Finale%20-%20Derailment.pdf