After the events of the previous story, Cybertron has now firmly entered the Vehicon Apocalypse as a widespread plague has been unleashed upon the populace, mutating every Maximal and Predacon in sight into the Beast Machines flavor of mindless Vehicon drones. Things have never been more dire for the Resistance as Lio Convoy struggles to continue the Grand Uprising against the Builders. The fate of Cybertron is at stake as all sides of the conflict (Lio Convoy and the Resistance, the Builders, the Ex-Bots, Megatron and the Darksyders, Galvatron, Galva Convoy, Lord Imperious Delirious, and more) come into play for this epic conclusion of the Beast Wars: Uprising saga!
Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, edited by Jesse Wittenrich, and copy edited by Louis Sun, with the cover art by Christopher "IKY" Colgin, and interior art by Guido Guidi, Jesse Wittenrich, Christopher Colgin, Josh Burcham, Matt Frank, and Goncalo Lopes.
Read this epic final story here --> http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20Finale%20-%20Derailment.pdf