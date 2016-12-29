by Sabrblade » Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:47 pm





Read the story here - Drawing ever closer to its end, the Transformers Collectors Club has yet again updated its website's Prose Fiction section with another of its last prose stories, this one being the long-awaited conclusion to the 2008-2011 Shattered Glass prose fiction. Titled " Coalescence ", this story takes place after all of the 2008-2011 SG prose stories and 2009's six-part magazine comic story "Reunification", but before the BotCon 2012 comic story "Invasion". It sets out to fill in many blanks in the larger Shattered Glass storyline, finally presenting us with the SG Underbase that SG Side Burn, SG Demolishor, and SG Jetstorm were previously after in the 2011 story "Transhuman", as well as more focus on SG Cyclonus following his having been manipulated by SG Alpha Trion into assassinating SG Megatron in "Reunification".Written by Jesse Wittenrich and edited by Luke Thompson, with illustrations by Josh Perez.Read the story here - http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/coalescence.pdf