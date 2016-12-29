Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with art by Guido Guidi.
Read the story here - http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/Beast-Wars-Uprising-Coda-The-Inexorable-March%20(3).pdf
TCC Beast Wars: Uprising coda - "The Inexorable March"
TCC Beast Wars: Uprising coda - "The Inexorable March"
In a move no one saw coming, the Transformers Collectors Club has added one additional Beast Wars: Uprising story to its website's Prose Fiction section. Titled "The Inexorable March", this story serves as a coda that follows on from the aftermath of the previous finale story "Derailment", providing us a look at both Cybertron in its new era of peace and the eras to come over the course of a thousand years after the Grand Uprising's conclusion. If you haven't yet read or haven't yet finished reading the previous BWU story, it is strongly recommended that you do so before reading this coda story.
Written by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with art by Guido Guidi.
