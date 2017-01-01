Written by Andrew Hall, with illustrations by Hosono Tomoya, Christopher "IKY" Colgin, and Josh Burcham.
Today, December 31, 2016, marks not only the final day of the year 2016, but also the final day of the Transformers Collectors Club in its current state under the tenure of Fun Publications. And now, only mere minutes away from 2017 (speaking from the Eastern Time Zone, that is), the Club has released its final Transformers prose story to the public via its Twitter. Titled "Last Sunset", this story is the fourth and final part of the "Spatiotemporal Challengers" saga that has starred a team of GoBots partaking in a mission on Classics Earth (which had been pulled into the Shattered Glass universe in the BotCon 2012 comic) to save their own home universe from certain destruction. In the previous third part, the GoBots had finally met up with the heroic Classics Autobots and prepared to take the next step in their mission. This final chapter tells that story.
