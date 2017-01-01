Print view

-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself! (This message will self destruct once logged in. :) Alternate bios for the BotCon 2015 Waruders This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."

Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Alternate bios for the BotCon 2015 Waruders by Sabrblade » Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:17 pm



Some final online supplemental material for all you repurposers out there! #SoManyWasps







Yesterday, before coming to its end, the Transformers Collectors Club posted one last bit of extra supplementary material via its Twitter . These are four alternate toy bios for the BotCon 2015 Waruders, which were four unique redecos of the Generations Deluxe class Waspinator mold. These bios characterize the four as different characters from what the toys' original bios presented them as, allowing these four toys to represent more than one character each. Mudfighter is repurposed as Shattered Glass Waspinator (who was briefly seen at the end of the 2013 TCC magazine storyline "Beast Wars Shattered Glass"), Parasite is repurposed as the brand new Beast Wars Predacon named Skywasp (a Beast Wars counterpart for G1 Skywarp), Storm Rider is repurposed as King Waruder (Supreme Ruler of the Waruder race), and Paralyzer is repurposed as Bug Bite II (a drone copy of the original Renegade Bug Bite). "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

Sabrblade Site Admin Posts: 8515 Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State Top Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Transformers News Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource Transformers News News & Rumors Transformers - Toy Discussion Transformers - Sales & Trading Forum Transformers - Cartoon Discussion Transformers - General Discussion Transformers - Comic & Book Discussion Transformers - Movie Discussion Transformers - Video Game Discussion Open Forum Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests