Hey, everyone! After years of planning, the staff of TFWiki , the Transformers Wiki, have finally come together to create, as a sister site (along with the IDW Hasbro Wiki ). GBWiki is now live and needing content from any and all fans willing to contribute to it. Whether it's contributing article text, quality photos of the original toys, quality screencaps of thecartoon DVDs, quality scans of any vintage GoBots comics or books that existed, or even technical help with templates and article formatting, anyone and everyone willing to help make GBWiki become a mighty wiki for all GoBots info is welcome to join in and make it happen.GBWiki link --> http://gbwiki.shoutwiki.com/wiki/Main_Page Here are a few helpful tidbits from Allspark Forums user, who helped set up GBWiki: