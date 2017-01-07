by Sabrblade » Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:22 pm
Hey, everyone! After years of planning, the staff of TFWiki
, the Transformers Wiki, have finally come together to create GBWiki, the GoBots Wiki
, as a sister site (along with the IDW Hasbro Wiki
). GBWiki is now live and needing content from any and all fans willing to contribute to it. Whether it's contributing article text, quality photos of the original toys, quality screencaps of the Challenge of the GoBots
cartoon DVDs, quality scans of any vintage GoBots comics or books that existed, or even technical help with templates and article formatting, anyone and everyone willing to help make GBWiki become a mighty wiki for all GoBots info is welcome to join in and make it happen.
GBWiki link --> http://gbwiki.shoutwiki.com/wiki/Main_Page
Here are a few helpful tidbits from Allspark Forums
user Jalaguy
, who helped set up GBWiki:
- If you start working on an article, put it here (http://gbwiki.shoutwiki.com/wiki/GoBots_Wiki:WIPs) so we don't get two people writing the same article at once.
- If you come across a template you need that's not installed, contact me so I can add it.
- I've made a cartoon screencap template at {{GBcap}}.
- Don't forget categories! Red-link them at the very least.
- If you've got an IDW Hasbro Wiki account, that works here too.
