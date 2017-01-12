MP-38 Convoy (Beast Wars) Legendary Supreme Commander Ver.

Print view

by Sabrblade » Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:36 am





































Looks like the new MP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars), or Optimus Primal, is getting a redeco for the Masterpiece line! Dengeki Hobby has unveiled the first images of MP-38 Convoy (Beast Wars) Densetsu no Sōshireikan Ver. or Legendary Supreme Commander Ver.! This redeco uses a deco that is more accurate to the original 1996 Ultra class Optimus Primal toy, which is also a much closer match to how the character appeared in his special guest starring role in the Japanese Beast Wars II theatrical movie. Additionally, this figure comes with brand new accessories: A skull flail (which is a DIFFERENT one from the die-cast Transformers Asia exclusive version that went with MP-32), a beast mask based on the original 1996 toy's Mutant Head, and a new weapon called the Double Blade, which is a solid piece meant to resemble his two swords combined together, and which can attach to his back in either Beast or Robot Mode via an additional weapon rack piece. Also included from the MP-32 release are his two swords, his angry gorilla face, and his mouthplated robot face (in addition to the neutral gorilla and robot faces). The figure is priced at 12,000 yen (same price as MP-32) and is scheduled for release in June 2017. "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



