Dick Gautier was best known to Transformers fans as the voice of Rodimus Prime (and Hot Rod) in the third and fourth seasons of the Generation 1 cartoon, as well as the voices of Apeface, Firebolt, and the Quintesson scientist from "The Killing Jar".



Outside of Transformers , Gautier was also the voices of Sepentor on the Sunbow version of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero cartoon, Spike the dog in The Tom & Jerry Kids Show , Louis on Foofur , the Sogmaster in the Cap'n Crunch commercials, and more. He even once filled in for Adam West as Batman in a 1972 PSA commercial. His most live action famous roles were arguably Hymie the robot in the original 1965 Get Smart TV series, and Robin Hood in the 1975 TV mini-series When Things Were Rotten .



