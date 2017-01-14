Dick Gautier was best known to Transformers fans as the voice of Rodimus Prime (and Hot Rod) in the third and fourth seasons of the Generation 1 cartoon, as well as the voices of Apeface, Firebolt, and the Quintesson scientist from "The Killing Jar".
Outside of Transformers, Gautier was also the voices of Sepentor on the Sunbow version of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero cartoon, Spike the dog in The Tom & Jerry Kids Show, Louis on Foofur, the Sogmaster in the Cap'n Crunch commercials, and more. He even once filled in for Adam West as Batman in a 1972 PSA commercial. His most live action famous roles were arguably Hymie the robot in the original 1965 Get Smart TV series, and Robin Hood in the 1975 TV mini-series When Things Were Rotten.