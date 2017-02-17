Print view

-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself! (This message will self destruct once logged in. :) New pics, concept art, & prototype of Titan class Trypticon This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."

Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 New pics, concept art, & prototype of Titan class Trypticon by Sabrblade » Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:25 pm



Trypticon also comes with Deluxe class Full-Tilt, who is the true aspect of this figure's belonging to the Titans Return line, as Full-Tilt's head detaches to become the Titan Master named Decepticon Necro, who in turn is based on Trypticon's little minion from the G1 Marvel Comics named Wipe-Out.



Trypticon is set for release in Fall 2017, priced at $149.99. Look forward to more coverage of this awesome figure at New York Toy Fair over the weekend.





















Excited for New York Toy Fair this weekend? IGN is too as they have posted new official images of Titans Return Titan class Trypticon in all of his modes, as well as concept art and prototype images. Based heavily on the original 1986 G1 Trypticon design, this impressively large figuret transforms from its Godzilla-esque robot mode to either its City Mode or its Spaceship Mode, and is the largest Decepticon toy ever made! In City Mode, other Titans Return Leader class toys can connect to Trypticon to form the mighty Nemesis Command, and his Spaceship Mode is a modern reinterpretation of the 1986 toy's Battle Station Mode. But the dino-like Robot Mode is where the real fun is at, as he can swallow Titan Master figures and have them removed from the toy's stomach.Trypticon also comes with Deluxe class Full-Tilt, who is the true aspect of this figure's belonging to the Titans Return line, as Full-Tilt's head detaches to become the Titan Master named Decepticon Necro, who in turn is based on Trypticon's little minion from the G1 Marvel Comics named Wipe-Out.Trypticon is set for release in Fall 2017, priced at $149.99. Look forward to more coverage of this awesome figure at New York Toy Fair over the weekend. "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

Sabrblade Site Admin Posts: 8522 Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State Top Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Transformers News Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource Transformers News News & Rumors Transformers - Toy Discussion Transformers - Sales & Trading Forum Transformers - Cartoon Discussion Transformers - General Discussion Transformers - Comic & Book Discussion Transformers - Movie Discussion Transformers - Video Game Discussion Open Forum Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot] and 2 guests