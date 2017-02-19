And the next new-mold Beast Wars Masterpiece is... DINOBOT!!

Print view

NOTE: Silhouette is not representative of the final product. It is merely stock character CG art rendered by Mainframe that has been blackened out. While Toy Fair was commencing over the weekend in New York, TakaraTomy was not one to be one-upped by its American counterparts at Hasbro. For over in Japan was Wonderfest taking place the same weekend, at which TakaraTomy showed off its own latest Transformers products and foreshadowed others to come. While Hasbro was unveiling the likes of Titan class Trypticon, TakaraTomy was silently announcing a new dinosaur toy of their own.Thanks to snakas blog , we have scans of a flyer that was handed out at Wonderfest, which advertised several new Transformers products from TakaraTomy (mostly for Transformers: The Last Knight), including a silhouette accompanied by text that indicates said silhouette to be for the third Beast Wars figure of the Masterpiece series. Behold the announcement of Masterpiece DINOBOT!!!NOTE: Silhouette is not representative of the final product. It is merely stock character CG art rendered by Mainframe that has been blackened out. "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



