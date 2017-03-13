by Sabrblade » Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:44 pm





https://petesrobocon.com/pre-registration



As is now known, the official Transformers fan convention, BotCon, is no more, having come to its official end in 2016. However, while Hasbro plans to continue the summer media event through its upcoming Hascon, former BotCon organizer Pete Sinclair is creating a spiritual successor to BotCon in the form of the unofficial Pete's Robot Convention, which will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 23-24, 2017.

And now, the Pete's Robot Convention Facebook has updated with the announcement of several extremely rare and one-of-a-kind Transformers items to be on display at the convention, many of which never saw release in any official market. Below is a reposting of the announcement.

Following up on last Friday's preview announcement, here is the list of the main lineup of rare and one-of-a-kind items that will be on display at Pete's Robot Convention. However, this is still just a partial list. There will be tons of amazing items on display (and of course other great items for sale), so make sure you pre-register today for the show!

https://petesrobocon.com/pre-registration

Stay Tuned as we will have another announcement regarding some other amazing items that will be displayed, showcased during one of our featured panels and that will be up for raffle on Saturday (Raffle tickets are included with pre-registration and will also be available for purchase.) There have never been raffle items quite like this!

See you June 23-24 at Pete's Robot Convention!