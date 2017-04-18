by Sabrblade » Tue Apr 18, 2017 11:02 am





Hasbro has sent out an official email announcing the premiere date for the third season of the current Transformers: Robots in Disguise cartoon. Subtitled as "Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force", the first episode will debut on Cartoon Network on Saturday, April 29, 2017. This news also officially confirms that the six-episode mini-series that came before was not Season 3 but an extension of Season 2 after all. Don't miss the brand new season as the Bee Team battles against all new Combiner foes.