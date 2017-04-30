by Sabrblade » Sun Apr 30, 2017 7:01 pm





Yesterday, the first two episodes of Transformers: Robots in Disguise - Combiner Force (episodes 46 and 47 overall) made their official English-language premiere on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "King of the Hill - Part 1" and "King of the Hill - Part 2", this two-part Season 3 opener brings new excitement, new danger, and all new adventure to our Autobot heroes.When a lone Stunticon suddenly appears and runs amok, wrecking havoc in a desert near a nuclear waste disposal site, the Bee Team must jump into action and do all that they can to stop this new maniac before his deadly weaponry lays waste to the entire state. Can our heroes take down this new adversary, or have they bitten off more than they can chew this time? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 46 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kcogh Episode 47 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kcoyn