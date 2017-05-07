by Sabrblade » Sun May 07, 2017 7:47 am
Yesterday, the 48th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Defrosted", this episode sees the Bee Team head to the Antarctic to capture a Decepticon master thief who once pulled off the heist of the century on Cybertron. Meanwhile, impressed by the skills of Jetstorm and Slipstream, Grimlock begs Drift to take him as a new pupil, much to the Samurai's chagrin. Can Grimlock truly learn to fight like Drift and use such techniques to bring down the latest Decepticon criminal? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 48 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfsb5
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis