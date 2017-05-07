by Sabrblade » Sun May 07, 2017 7:47 am





Episode 48 -



Yesterday, the 48th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Defrosted", this episode sees the Bee Team head to the Antarctic to capture a Decepticon master thief who once pulled off the heist of the century on Cybertron. Meanwhile, impressed by the skills of Jetstorm and Slipstream, Grimlock begs Drift to take him as a new pupil, much to the Samurai's chagrin. Can Grimlock truly learn to fight like Drift and use such techniques to bring down the latest Decepticon criminal? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 48 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfsb5