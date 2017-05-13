by Sabrblade » Sat May 13, 2017 11:51 am





Episode 49 -



The 49th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Blurred", the Bee Team gets a new guest member in the form of Blurr, the Rescue Bot from Griffin Rock. Having already met Sideswipe before in a Rescue Bots episode where Sideswipe guest-starred, Blurr is eager to work with him again and help out the Bee Team anyway he can. However, Sideswipe feels threatened by the Blurr's presence, believing his own place on the team to be in jeopardy. And when a dangerous new Sharkticon escapes from one of Windblade's old caches, Sideswipe foolishly sets out to prove his worth to the team. Can the Autobots recapture the Sharkticon without Sideswipe making a fool of himself? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 49 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfscz