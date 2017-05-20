by Sabrblade » Sat May 20, 2017 12:28 pm
The 50th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Sphere of Influence", the Bee Team uncovers a mysterious artifact that has a strange effect on the minds of Cybertronians, pitting Autobot against Autobot consumed by an overwhelming sense of avarice. To make matters worse, the artifact is likewise sought after by the returning Decepticon Springload, whose obsession to find the lost city of Doradus remains ever vigilant. Can the Autobots overcome the mindwarping effects of the artifact and stop Springload from getting his hands on it? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 50 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfsjc
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis