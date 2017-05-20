by Sabrblade » Sat May 20, 2017 12:28 pm





Episode 50 -



The 50th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Sphere of Influence", the Bee Team uncovers a mysterious artifact that has a strange effect on the minds of Cybertronians, pitting Autobot against Autobot consumed by an overwhelming sense of avarice. To make matters worse, the artifact is likewise sought after by the returning Decepticon Springload, whose obsession to find the lost city of Doradus remains ever vigilant. Can the Autobots overcome the mindwarping effects of the artifact and stop Springload from getting his hands on it? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 50 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfsjc