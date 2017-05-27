by Sabrblade » Sat May 27, 2017 11:23 am





Episode 51 -



The 51st episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Bee Cool", this episode marks the end of Blurr's visit with the team as Sideswipe's intern, while Bumblebee, seeing how well the younger Sideswipe and Blurr get along with each other, sets out to prove that he just as cool as they are. Of greater importance, however, the Stunticons return with the appearance of Dragstrip and Wildbreak, who are basically evil Transformer equivalents of Jackie Gleason's Ralph Kramden and Art Carney's Ed Norton from The Honeymooners. The two troublemakers aim to steal a large supply of Cybertronian weapons that have been hidden in a city. Can the Bee Team stop this new combiner duo, or have they finally met their match? To find out, then, BANG ZOOM, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 51 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfsuk