We are a little less than month away from the start of Pete's Robot Convention, a show focused on all things ROBOTS, including Transformers, Voltron, Robotech, Power Rangers and more! We have released both the schedule and the line up of panels for both Friday (pre-registrants) and Saturday (pre-registrants and general admission). Speaking of pre-registering, please note there is now a Kids 12 & under option for only $49.75. The deadline for registering as an adult ($59.75) or as a child is June 9th so order yours today before it is too late! (Visit https://www.petesrobocon.com/pre-registration to see what is included with your preregistration package!)
Can't make it for both days? Great news! At-the-door admission is available for only $10 for Adults and Teens, Kids 12 & under are free! That's a right, a family of 4 could attend all day for JUST $20! A showroom full of thousands of robot toys for sale (check out our complete Vendor list now at https://www.petesrobocon.com/vendors), artists Alex Milne, Josh Perez and Robby Musso, a display of rare and hard to find Transformers items, panels for both adults and kids, FREE caricatures and face painting for kids 12 & under, Cosplayers such as Joe Colton and a newly added Recycled Robots building workshop, all of this will be available on Saturday!*
Speaking of panels, we are excited to give you a sneak peek at our featured Saturday afternoon panel, a very cool behind the scenes look at the making of a convention boxed set! Check out these never before scene images of concepts that were either pitched or were very close to making it as BotCon Convention exclusives in 2011! Wanna see all the rest? (And there were a LOT more!) Make sure you are at Pete's Robot Convention this June 23-24 at the Cincinnati Marriott at Rivercenter!
