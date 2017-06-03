by Sabrblade » Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:51 am
The 52nd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "The Great Divide", a freak accident results in the Bee Team combining together for the second time, much to their horror. Upon their separation, something went wrong as Sideswipe has been split into two of himself! As each Sideswipe is only one-half of his personality, this cripples the team's ability in their latest confrontation with Dragstrip. Can the two Sideswipes be made whole again or is this the end for the cocky young Autobot? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 52 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfszt
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis