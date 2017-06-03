by Sabrblade » Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:51 am





Episode 52 -



The 52nd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "The Great Divide", a freak accident results in the Bee Team combining together for the second time, much to their horror. Upon their separation, something went wrong as Sideswipe has been split into two of himself! As each Sideswipe is only one-half of his personality, this cripples the team's ability in their latest confrontation with Dragstrip. Can the two Sideswipes be made whole again or is this the end for the cocky young Autobot? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 52 - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5kfszt