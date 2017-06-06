Print view

The exhibitor room will feature thousands of robot toys for sale, artists Alex Milne, Josh Perez and Robby Musso and a display of rare and hard to find Transformers items. What else will you be able to do? We have panels for both adults and kids, FREE caricatures and face painting for kids 12 & under, Cosplayers such as Joe Colton and the Recycled Robots building workshop. To pre-register and sign up for the workshop visit





Get your registration in today and join us for a weekend of toys, panels, food, friends and the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight. (Fun Fact: Did you know the Knights of Unicron debuted back in 2015? Check out these original concepts for the Knights, which will be part of the featured “The Making of a Club & Convention Exclusive” panel.) This Friday is the deadline to pre-register for Pete's Robot Convention! Your pre-registartion package will include:* Friday night meet and greet event at Darkness Brewing* Transformers: The Last Knight private viewing* Exclusive Convention T-shirt* Early access to the Exhibitor room on Saturday* 2 Raffle Tickets - Hourly and Grand Prize* Badge & LanyardThe exhibitor room will feature thousands of robot toys for sale, artists Alex Milne, Josh Perez and Robby Musso and a display of rare and hard to find Transformers items. What else will you be able to do? We have panels for both adults and kids, FREE caricatures and face painting for kids 12 & under, Cosplayers such as Joe Colton and the Recycled Robots building workshop. To pre-register and sign up for the workshop visit https://www.petesrobocon.com/pre-registration Get your registration in today and join us for a weekend of toys, panels, food, friends and the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight. (Fun Fact: Did you know the Knights of Unicron debuted back in 2015? Check out these original concepts for the Knights, which will be part of the featured “The Making of a Club & Convention Exclusive” panel.)





We're a little over two weeks away from the spiritual successor to BotCon, Pete's Robot Convention, and the deadline to pre-register is this Friday! Be sure to get your registration in on time, as it's only a mere $59.75 USD! Also, they've announced on their Facebook a few more previews to come at the con, so check out the original announcement below. "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



