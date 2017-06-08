by Sabrblade » Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:31 pm
We are now exactly two weeks and one day away from Pete's Robot Convention
and the deadline to preregister is tomorrow, Friday, June 9, 2017. They've also announced on their Facebook
more reveals of unused souvenir concepts originally proposed for BotCon 2017, all made from Titans Return figures. Below is a copy of the original announcement.
Pre-registration ends tomorrow, June 9th for Pete's Robot Convention taking place June 23-24 at the Cincinnati Marriott at Rivercenter. This is your last chance to be part of the Friday evening meet and greet (where attendees will also get to see for the first time ALL 5 figures that likely could have been the 2017 convention boxed set) and a private screening of Transformers: The Last Knight. In addition to the boxed set, there would have been convention souvenirs as well. Check out our latest ad below for a sneak peek at what could have been these exclusive souvenirs for the former Official Transformers Collectors' Convention. Visit https://www.petesrobocon.com/pre-registration
and get your weekend pass ordered today!
Friday of course is just the start of the fun! On Saturday, robot fans will get to experience a showroom full of thousands of robot toys for sale (check out our complete Vendor list now at https://www.petesrobocon.com/vendors
), meet attending artists Alex Milne, Josh Perez and Robby Musso and see a display of rare and hard to find Transformers items. There will also be panels for both adults and kids, FREE caricatures and face painting for kids 12 & under, cosplayers such as Joe Colton and a Recycled Robots building workshop.
Cant be there both days? If you want to attend just on Saturday we will have at-the-door admission available. Adults and teens are $10, 12 & under are free!
For all the details about Pete's Robot Convention be sure to visit https://petesrobocon.com
and then pre-register today!
