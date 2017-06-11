by Sabrblade » Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:58 pm
Yesterday, the 52nd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Get a Clue", the Bee Team finds itself struggling to capture a rather elusive Decepticon thief, whose recent thefts have proving abnormally swift and baffling to comprehend. Eager to bring the criminal justice, Strongarm assumes the role of a hard-boiled detective, film noir-style, to find out more about their latest perpetrator. Can she uncover who's behind the thefts and bring 'em in? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
