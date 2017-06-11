by Sabrblade » Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:58 pm







Yesterday, the 52nd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Get a Clue", the Bee Team finds itself struggling to capture a rather elusive Decepticon thief, whose recent thefts have proving abnormally swift and baffling to comprehend. Eager to bring the criminal justice, Strongarm assumes the role of a hard-boiled detective, film noir-style, to find out more about their latest perpetrator. Can she uncover who's behind the thefts and bring 'em in? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Dailymotion - http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5q1mg4 KimCartoon - https://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-8?id=75344