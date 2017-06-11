Print view

-Lukis Bros & the Unicron.com community Welcome to our forum! Login and introduce yourself! (This message will self destruct once logged in. :) Pete's Robot Convention - additional schedule details email This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."

Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Pete's Robot Convention - additional schedule details email by Sabrblade » Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:39 pm









It is wild to think that we are less than two weeks out from the very first Pete’s Robot Convention! Here is an expanded look at the two days' events and how everything will shake out!





FRIDAY



Pre-Registration pick up will begin at 4pm Friday on the Lobby floor at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter. There you will receive your badge, lanyard, t-shirt and your two raffle tickets. Afterwards you will want to either drive or take an Uber from the Marriott to Darkness Brewing. If you choose to drive there is plenty of parking either at the AMC Theater or on the streets next to Darkness Brewing. You can also park along Riverboat Row which is between the theater and Darkness Brewing.



People should begin arriving at Darkness Brewing around 4:30pm with food being served starting at 5pm. The bar will be open to purchase drinks throughout the event. At around 6:15pm, we will start wrapping up the Meet and Greet and people can either walk or drive down to the theater.



(NOTE: IF the weather is pleasant, we would suggest that after you pick up your pre-reg package at the Marriott, you park in the Newport on the Levee garage or along Riverboat Row. The max distance from AMC to Darkness Brewing is 9/10’s of a mile with Riverboat Row being closer to Darkness Brewing. The staff will be walking from Darkness Brewing to the AMC theater so you can walk along with us!)



The movie begins at 7pm (with seating starting at 6:40pm). This is a private screening JUST for those attending Pete’s Robot Convention! Please have your badge on you at all times as you will need it for entry to the movie. After the movie is over, you are free for the night! If you are staying at a nearby hotel we would be happy to see you and talk robots at Molly Malone’s, which is right across the street from the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter (21 & older).



Please see the attached map and make note of the following addresses:



Cincinnati Marriottt at RiverCenter - 10 W Rivercenter Blvd, Covington, KY 41011



Darkness Brewing - 224 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY 41073



AMC Newport on the Levee - 1 Levee Way #4100, Newport, KY 41071





Saturday



If for any reason you are not able to attend Friday night, Late Pre-Reg pick up will be starting at 8am. Attendees will get to enter the showroom at 8:30am, a half-hour before general admission. From there the day is yours! You can shop, socialize, have lunch at a variety of area restaurants for lunch and check out one of the panels we will be hosting. If you have kids 12 & under, we will have free face painting and caricature prints available. Also, this was a late addition, but we are also offering a Recycled Robots Workshop from 9am-11am. If you would like to purchase a seat, cost is $15. You can do that here:



https://www.petesrobocon.com/pre-registration



Any other questions? Check out the FAQ page on the website or drop us an email!



Looking forward to seeing you all June 23-24!



Hello Pete’s Robot Convention Attendees!It is wild to think that we are less than two weeks out from the very first Pete’s Robot Convention! Here is an expanded look at the two days' events and how everything will shake out!Pre-Registration pick up will begin at 4pm Friday on the Lobby floor at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter. There you will receive your badge, lanyard, t-shirt and your two raffle tickets. Afterwards you will want to either drive or take an Uber from the Marriott to Darkness Brewing. If you choose to drive there is plenty of parking either at the AMC Theater or on the streets next to Darkness Brewing. You can also park along Riverboat Row which is between the theater and Darkness Brewing.People should begin arriving at Darkness Brewing around 4:30pm with food being served starting at 5pm. The bar will be open to purchase drinks throughout the event. At around 6:15pm, we will start wrapping up the Meet and Greet and people can either walk or drive down to the theater.(NOTE: IF the weather is pleasant, we would suggest that after you pick up your pre-reg package at the Marriott, you park in the Newport on the Levee garage or along Riverboat Row. The max distance from AMC to Darkness Brewing is 9/10’s of a mile with Riverboat Row being closer to Darkness Brewing. The staff will be walking from Darkness Brewing to the AMC theater so you can walk along with us!)The movie begins at 7pm (with seating starting at 6:40pm). This is a private screening JUST for those attending Pete’s Robot Convention! Please have your badge on you at all times as you will need it for entry to the movie. After the movie is over, you are free for the night! If you are staying at a nearby hotel we would be happy to see you and talk robots at Molly Malone’s, which is right across the street from the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter (21 & older).Please see the attached map and make note of the following addresses:Cincinnati Marriottt at RiverCenter - 10 W Rivercenter Blvd, Covington, KY 41011Darkness Brewing - 224 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY 41073AMC Newport on the Levee - 1 Levee Way #4100, Newport, KY 41071If for any reason you are not able to attend Friday night, Late Pre-Reg pick up will be starting at 8am. Attendees will get to enter the showroom at 8:30am, a half-hour before general admission. From there the day is yours! You can shop, socialize, have lunch at a variety of area restaurants for lunch and check out one of the panels we will be hosting. If you have kids 12 & under, we will have free face painting and caricature prints available. Also, this was a late addition, but we are also offering a Recycled Robots Workshop from 9am-11am. If you would like to purchase a seat, cost is $15. You can do that here:Any other questions? Check out the FAQ page on the website or drop us an email!Looking forward to seeing you all June 23-24! Pete Sinclair of Pete's Robot Convention (the spiritual successor to BotCon) has sent out an email to all preregistered attendees with additional details for the convention's scheduled events and their locations. Below is a copy of the original email message. "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis

Sabrblade Site Admin Posts: 8537 Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 3:09 pm Location: Florida, the "Neglected" State Top Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Transformers News Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Unicron.com: Transformers Collector Resource Transformers News News & Rumors Transformers - Toy Discussion Transformers - Sales & Trading Forum Transformers - Cartoon Discussion Transformers - General Discussion Transformers - Comic & Book Discussion Transformers - Movie Discussion Transformers - Video Game Discussion Open Forum Who is online Users browsing this forum: Baidu [Spider] and 2 guests