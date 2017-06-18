by Sabrblade » Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:01 pm







Episode 54 -



Yesterday, the 54th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Out of the Shadows", Drift's past as a Decepticon comes back to haunt him as his former mentor, Shadow Raker, arrives on Earth to reclaim something that Drift (formerly Deadlock) had apparently stolen from him: The Mini-Cons Slipstream and Jetstorm. Can the Bee Team help Drift protect his Mini-Con proteges from Shadow Raker? And did Drift really steal the duo from his once and former Decepticon master? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 54 - https://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-9?id=75534