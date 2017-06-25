by Sabrblade » Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:45 pm
Yesterday, the 55th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Disoriented Personalities", the Bee Team continues their research efforts to figure out exactly how they were previously able to merge into their "Ultra Bee" combiner form, and how to control it. However, their most recent experiment accidentally results in the Autobots all switching bodies, and just as the Stunticons resurface to wreak havoc in a road race. Can the mixed up Autobots overcome their predicament and stop the Stunticons from becoming "ruler of the road"? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 55 - https://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-10
