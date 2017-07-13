Print view

It’s that time again to make your voice heard in the Transformers Hall of Fame vote for 2017! Hasbro is asking fans to help nominate inductees into the Transformers Hall of Fame within three categories. The categories are:



· FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character)

· FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS MOVIE CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character)

· 2017 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR (Fictional Robot Character)



As you know, no characters who have already been inducted within the ‘Favorite Character’ category will be considered for nomination. In a fun twist this year, in celebration of the release of Transformers: The Last Knight and the 10 year anniversary of the film franchise, any character that appears in the films is eligible for nomination in the ‘Favorite Movie Character’ category regardless of their nomination or induction previously (if Megatron can win for G1 and Beast Wars, it is only fair!). A list of inducted characters can be found below.



The new category ‘2017 Transformers Toy of the Year’ is being introduced to provide fans an opportunity to share their passion for the figures that have been the heartbeat of the brand for over 30 years. This new category is meant to celebrate the new product within the calendar year and the ongoing efforts of the Hasbro Transformers team to fulfill the desires of our many fans around the world with innovative and exciting toys. All nominations for this category must be toys newly released by Hasbro in 2017 and can include figures that are yet to hit shelves in the calendar year, but have been announced.



Winners of the final polling will be announced at HASCON, the official Hasbro Fanmily Event (September 8-10th in Providence, RI), during the Transformers Hall of Fame Dinner Event on Friday the 8th! (PR to modify as needed)



As a reminder, below are the characters and people who have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Fictional Character Inductees : Arcee* (Class of 2014), Bumblebee (2010), Dinobot* (2010), Grimlock (2012), Ironhide (2011), Jazz (2012), Megatron (2010), Megatron – Beast Wars* (2013), Optimus Prime (2010), Predaking (2015), Prowl (2015), Ratchet (2011), Rodimus* (2014), Shockwave (2012), Soundwave (2011), Starscream (2010), Ultra Magnus* (2013), Waspinator* (2011), Wheeljack* (2012), Optimus Primal (2016), Cosmos (2016) *indicates fan-voted inductee



Human Inductees:

Michael Bay (Class of 2011), Bob Budiansky (2010), Stan Bush (2014), Peter Cullen (2010), Vince DiCola (2015), Simon Furman (2012), Yoke Hideaki (2010), Chris Latta (2012), Kojin Ohno (2010), Steven Spielberg (2011), Frank Welker (2015),Weird Al Yankovic (2016), David Kaye (2016), Judd Nelson (2016) Hasbro wants to hear from you - the visitors of unicron.com, please cast your vote in each of these 3 categories in the the comments section below. Additional info provided by Hasbro PR! For a complete listing of 2017 Transformers, see our 2017 Section





