by Sabrblade » Sat Jul 29, 2017 2:26 pm





Episode 56 -



This morning, the 56th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. (after having previously aired in both Canada and the UK awhile back). Titled "Guilty as Charged", the Bee Team receive an unexpected visit from an Autobot fembot named Nightra, who was Strongarm's best friend from the Kaon Police Academy. Nightra claims to be on the run from a powerful enemy named Blastwave, who's chased her all the way to Earth. Can Strongarm and her teammates help keep Nightra safe from Blastwave, or is there something more going on here? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 56 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DRuabNMJjY