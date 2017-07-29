This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."
This morning, the 56th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. (after having previously aired in both Canada and the UK awhile back). Titled "Guilty as Charged", the Bee Team receive an unexpected visit from an Autobot fembot named Nightra, who was Strongarm's best friend from the Kaon Police Academy. Nightra claims to be on the run from a powerful enemy named Blastwave, who's chased her all the way to Earth. Can Strongarm and her teammates help keep Nightra safe from Blastwave, or is there something more going on here? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!" “Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.”-- C.S. Lewis