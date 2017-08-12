by Sabrblade » Sat Aug 12, 2017 10:18 am





This morning, not one but two new episodes of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on the U.S. Cartoon Network in a unique one-hour back-to-back airing. They are episode 57, titled "The Golden Knight", and episode 58, "The Fastest Bot Alive!"In "The Golden Knight", Fixit and Bumblebee head over to an island in the United Kingdom to investigate an ancient signal from a Decepticon who has been stuck on Earth on that island for millennia, since the time of the War for Cybertron.In "The Fastest Bot Alive!", the latest attempt by Fixit to understand how the team's Ultra Bee combiner works grants the lumbering Grimlock enhanced super speed that he struggles to control, right as the Decepticon Simacore returns with a thirst for revenge.To find out how our heroes overcome these challenges, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 57 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C19yn1Btdhc Episode 58 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwNOyvRzfDs