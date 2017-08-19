by Sabrblade » Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:22 am





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-PQ11yENUQ





This morning, the 59th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Railroad Rage", as tensions begin to heat up between Drift and Sideswipe, the Stunticons return for one more grand scheme as they attempt to hijack the unstable fusion engine of a high-speed maglev train. Can the Bee Team stop this runaway ruckus before it comes crashing into Crown City? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!