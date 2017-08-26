by Sabrblade » Sat Aug 26, 2017 1:30 pm





Episode 60 -





This morning, the 60th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Combine and Conquer", the Stunticons at last show their full potential as Motormaster himself takes the fight to the Bee Team, unveiling his team's trump card combiner form of Menasor. The Bee Team must find a way to form Ultra Bee and work as one in order to put an end to the Decepticon menace before them. Can they pull it off? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 60 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_40zrvnAK3A