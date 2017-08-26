This forum is the news engine for Unicron.com. All of the topics in this forum will also show up on the main page as news posts. Registered Users can reply to topics, but not create new ones. If you are looking to help us out with a News Tip, please check out the sub-forum "News Tips & Rumors."
This morning, the 60th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Combine and Conquer", the Stunticons at last show their full potential as Motormaster himself takes the fight to the Bee Team, unveiling his team's trump card combiner form of Menasor. The Bee Team must find a way to form Ultra Bee and work as one in order to put an end to the Decepticon menace before them. Can they pull it off? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
