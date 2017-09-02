by Sabrblade » Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:16 pm





Episode 61

The 61st episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Moon Breaker", Optimus Prime returns to Earth to recruit Drift for a special mission on Cybertron. But before the two can depart, Optimus must assist the Bee Team in a mission to the Moon to recover a dangerous weapon hidden within Windblade's final weapons cache. To make matters worse, the Stunticons are hot on the Autobots' trail, and an armed orbital defense satellite soon becomes a threat to the Earth. It's Ultra Bee vs. Menasor in the ultimate showdown on the Moon, while Optimus and Fixit race to catch up with and disable the satellite. Can our heroes make it out of this one alive? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 61Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi2kX3mEAbs Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSMyyQYohPM Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdRPL3BaDVA Part 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPR_Yupjb10